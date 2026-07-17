Andy Burnham to become UK Labour leader in last step before taking over as prime minister

The centre-left party will announce the result of a leadership contest to replace departing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in which Burnham was the only contender. He had secured nominations from 379 of the 403 Labour lawmakers in the House of Commons as of Thursday night.

Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, has been prime minister-in-waiting for weeks, but he has revealed little detail about his policy priorities. After winning a special election for a seat in Parliament a month ago, he pledged to build a politics “based on unity and hope” and an economy that spreads growth evenly across the country.

He has held no press conferences and given few interviews, and will arrive in Downing Street largely unknown to voters outside Manchester.

Burnham brings a more relaxed style of leadership than the rather stern Starmer, and is regarded as one of the Labour Party's best communicators. But he faces many of the same problems as his predecessor, including a sluggish economy, a cost-of-living squeeze fuelled by wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and overstretched public services.