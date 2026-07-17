Madras HC granted interim bail for sub-registrar in temple land fraud case

The Sub-Registrar filed anticipatory bail contending that he had merely complied with an earlier High Court direction to register the sale deed and had no role in the alleged conspiracy.

The petitioner, Justin Manikandan Subramanian, through his counsel, submitted that he was a Sub-Registrar and was on duty at the Joint-II SRO Office, Palani, on July 6, 2026. Initially, the Sub-Registrar's office issued a refusal check slip refusing to register the sale deed in view of the pendency of certain civil suits.

However, the purchasers challenged the refusal check slip before the Madurai Bench. The court, in its earlier order passed on April 10, 2026, quashed the refusal check slip and directed the registration of the property within one week.