Nagercoil 'custodial death': Sabarivarman's kin agree to receive body after doctors review autopsy video

CHENNAI: The relatives of alleged custodial death victim Sabarivarman have agreed to receive his body after private doctors reviewed the autopsy video and found it consistent with the post-mortem report, Thanthi TV reported. The family has also decided to bury the body instead of cremating it.
Investigators said Sabarivarman, a disabled remand prisoner and businessman, was allegedly beaten by inmates along with jail warders, with his hands and legs tied. He suffered multiple injuries and lost consciousness.
His family alleged that he died on the night of July 12 and that officials later staged events to make it appear he was alive when he was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam on Monday morning.
The post-mortem examination found 19 injuries on his body, indicating he had been brutally assaulted inside the prison.
8 inmates, 3 prison staff arrested in Nagercoil 'custodial death' case
Police have registered a murder case and arrested chief warder Thirumalainambi, warders Jegan and Sivakumar, and eight inmates: Vishnu (21), Sarathi (19), Jegan (40), Sarath (20), Veriyaperumal (36), Sethuram (30), Ajith (29) and Aravind (27). The three warders have since been suspended.
Police said the assault took place on the night of July 12 following an argument between Sabarivarman and a few fellow inmates. Investigators are probing whether more people were involved.
Sabarivarman's relatives had earlier refused to receive the body, demanding justice, compensation and a government job for a family member. They ended their protest on Friday after the private review of the autopsy video.