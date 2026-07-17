Nagercoil 'custodial death': Sabarivarman's kin agree to receive body after doctors review autopsy video

Investigators said Sabarivarman, a disabled remand prisoner and businessman, was allegedly beaten by inmates along with jail warders, with his hands and legs tied. He suffered multiple injuries and lost consciousness.

His family alleged that he died on the night of July 12 and that officials later staged events to make it appear he was alive when he was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam on Monday morning.

The post-mortem examination found 19 injuries on his body, indicating he had been brutally assaulted inside the prison.