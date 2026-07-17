'I will stay alive till July 20 at any cost': Wangchuk as fast enters Day 20

"I will stay alive till July 20 at any cost. If you don't come and July 20 is not successful, I will come back as a ghost," he said in a lighter vein, drawing cheers from the gathering.

On Thursday, doctors attending to Wangchuk had warned that his condition had entered a critical stage due to the prolonged fast and that the next phase could be alarming, with the possibility of organ damage if the hunger strike continued.

Wangchuk, however, had refused to call off the fast, saying that ending it without any response from the government would send a wrong message. He maintained that the focus should now be on making the July 20 Parliament march a success.

The issue has also reached the Delhi High Court, which directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health daily and provide medical assistance if his condition deteriorates.

Meanwhile, the CPI(ML) Liberation-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) said the condition of its members Neha, Manish and Aameen, who are also on an indefinite hunger strike at a separate stage of the protest site, had reached "severe stages".

In a statement, AISA said Aameen was at risk of hypovolemic shock due to dehydration, Neha's random blood sugar level had fallen to a dangerous 49 mg/dL and Manish had lost more than 10 per cent of his body weight.

"However, students are determined to remain in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk until the government faces its crimes," the organisation said.

The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities. The outfit has called for a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

The CJP protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since.