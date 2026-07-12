DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, July 12, 2026?

2.I will appear before the DVAC on July 15: EV Velu returns from Singapore, denies evading probe

Former DMK Minister EV Velu on Sunday said he would appear before the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on July 15 for questioning in the alleged Rs 3.23 crore highways tender irregularities case, asserting that his visit to Singapore had been planned well in advance for medical treatment and was unrelated to the investigation.