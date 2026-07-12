DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, July 12, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (July 12, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. DVAC seizes Rs 22.33 lakh in statewide anti-corruption drive; seven officials arrested
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized Rs 22.33 lakh in unaccounted cash and arrested seven government officials in separate bribery cases during intensified anti-corruption operations carried out across Tamil Nadu between July 4 and July 10, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
2.I will appear before the DVAC on July 15: EV Velu returns from Singapore, denies evading probe
Former DMK Minister EV Velu on Sunday said he would appear before the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on July 15 for questioning in the alleged Rs 3.23 crore highways tender irregularities case, asserting that his visit to Singapore had been planned well in advance for medical treatment and was unrelated to the investigation.
3.Heavy police deployment at village in TN's Salem after Ambedkar statue row turns violent
Tension prevailed in Odhiyathur village near Salem after a protest over the installation of a statue of B R Ambedkar turned violent, leaving five persons injured in subsequent stone-pelting, police sources said.
4.New voters have to also submit parents' SIR details for inclusion in electoral rolls
It's not only existing voters not covered in previous Special Intensive Revision (SIR) who have to submit their parents' SIR details to remain on the electoral rolls, but also the new applicants seeking inclusion in the voter list, according to EC officials.
5.'If not in Delhi, then where?' says Omar Abdullah, announces statehood protest on Jul 20
6.Twisha Sharma death case: AIIMS Delhi final report confirms skin tissue on gym belt
The AIIMS Delhi medical board that conducted a court-ordered second post-mortem on Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her marital residence in Bhopal on May 12, has submitted its final forensic report to the CBI, confirming the presence of skin tissue on the alleged ligature material – a gymnastics belt – indicating that it matched the injury pattern on the victim's neck, sources said.
7.Ukrainian attacks on Russia kill 1 as Kyiv continues to target oil tankers, refineries
A Ukrainian attack in southwest Russia killed one person and wounded three more, local officials said Sunday, as Kyiv's forces continued to bombard Russia's oil facilities.
8.US attacks Iran over ship being hit in Hormuz; Tehran lashes out again at Gulf Arab states
The United States attacked Iran early Sunday morning over an Iranian strike on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz that set the container ship ablaze and forced its crew to abandon it.
9.Bangladesh reports 44 deaths due to floods; capital Dhaka deluged
At least 44 people have died in flood and landslide incidents in a week, officials said Sunday even as rivers remained above danger level leading to displacement of over 2.5 lakh families across Bangladesh.
10.Heavy rain triggers landslides in Uttarakhand, 126 roads shut dtnext
Heavy rain triggered landslides across Uttarakhand on Sunday, blocking 126 roads, including two national highways, while a wall collapse in Dehradun left a woman injured and forced seven families to evacuate.