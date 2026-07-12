Bangladesh reports 44 deaths due to floods; capital Dhaka deluged

The onrush of waters from the upstream coupled with heavy monsoon rains until Saturday inflated rivers in northeastern Meghna Basin and southeastern Hill Basin.

On Sunday, the state-run Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) said larger parts of several north and north-western districts in the major Brahmaputra Basin are likely to be exposed to floods while the situation in the northeastern and northwestern region could deteriorate further.

As of Sunday, seven out of the 45 river monitoring stations operated by FFWC in greater Meghna and South Eastern hill basins reported the river waters exceeded their danger levels.

The Centre feared several more stations are likely to witness their danger marks to be crossed resulting in further flooding in low-lying areas of the regions.

“During the next 24 to 48 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over the (north-eastern) Sylhet, (north-western) Rangpur and (northern) Mymensingh divisions of Bangladesh and the adjoining Indian states of Meghalaya, Assam, and West Bengal,” the FFWC bulletin at 9 am on Sunday said.

Earlier in the week, seven Rohingya children and one of their teachers died on July 8 in the worst single incident of landslides this year in the world’s largest refugee camp in southeastern Cox’s Bazar.

Since Friday, the government has called out the army, navy and air force to carry out relief operations in seven worst-hit districts. Local NGOs too are pitching in with help as flood-displaced people found it difficult to operate kitchens in inundated homesteads.

“Many people took refuge on rooftops of their inundated homesteads or living on roads with plastic sheets sheltering them amid rains... several health complexes are inundated making it nearly impossible to render medical care,” said a health official in flood-hit Moulvibazar in northeastern Bangladesh.