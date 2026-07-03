EV Velu undergoing treatment, need time to appear before DVAC in corruption case, say lawyers

The investigating officers acknowledged the request and said it would be examined before a decision is taken, said sources, adding that a fresh date for his appearance would be communicated after considering the petition.

On June 25, the DVAC conducted searches at 14 locations, including Velu's residence and office, and issued a summons on June 30.

According to the FIR that was registered on the basis of an Arappor complaint submitted in 2022, Sankaranand Infra received a tender in March 2022 to widen and improve State Highway roads in Karur for around Rs 7 crore. However, the contractor was paid Rs 3.23 crore on March 25 and 28 even before the work was carried out, it said.