EV Velu undergoing treatment, need time to appear before DVAC in corruption case, say lawyers

CHENNAI: Former minister and senior DMK leader EV Velu was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore, his lawyers informed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officers on Friday, and sought time for his appearance in connection with an inquiry initiated on a corruption complaint against him.
Based on a complaint by Arappor Iyakkam, the agency had booked Velu, the Tiruvannamalai MLA, and 10 serving and retired officials and a highway contractor for alleged irregularities in a road widening and improvement project in Karur when he was the Highways Minister in the previous DMK regime.
After the DVAC issued a summons directing Velu to appear before investigating officers, his legal team informed officials that the former minister was unwell and undergoing treatment, making him unable to appear in person. They submitted a petition requesting more time, but declined to disclose details of their discussions after the meeting.
The investigating officers acknowledged the request and said it would be examined before a decision is taken, said sources, adding that a fresh date for his appearance would be communicated after considering the petition.
On June 25, the DVAC conducted searches at 14 locations, including Velu's residence and office, and issued a summons on June 30.
According to the FIR that was registered on the basis of an Arappor complaint submitted in 2022, Sankaranand Infra received a tender in March 2022 to widen and improve State Highway roads in Karur for around Rs 7 crore. However, the contractor was paid Rs 3.23 crore on March 25 and 28 even before the work was carried out, it said.