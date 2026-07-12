DVAC seizes Rs 22.33 lakh in statewide anti-corruption drive; seven officials arrested

In a statement, DVAC Director A Arun said surprise inspections were conducted at 11 government offices in Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Dindigul, Thanjavur and Ranipet districts. During the raids, officials seized Rs 12.46 lakh in unaccounted cash.

Separate vehicle inspections at State border checkposts led to the seizure of another Rs 9.87 lakh, taking the total amount recovered during the week-long drive to Rs 22.33 lakh.