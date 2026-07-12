DVAC seizes Rs 22.33 lakh in statewide anti-corruption drive; seven officials arrested

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized Rs 22.33 lakh in unaccounted cash and arrested seven government officials in separate bribery cases during intensified anti-corruption operations carried out across Tamil Nadu between July 4 and July 10, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
In a statement, DVAC Director A Arun said surprise inspections were conducted at 11 government offices in Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Dindigul, Thanjavur and Ranipet districts. During the raids, officials seized Rs 12.46 lakh in unaccounted cash.
Separate vehicle inspections at State border checkposts led to the seizure of another Rs 9.87 lakh, taking the total amount recovered during the week-long drive to Rs 22.33 lakh.
The DVAC also arrested seven government officials in separate trap cases across the State.
On July 7, Junior Assistant Balamurugan was arrested in Villupuram district while allegedly accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe to approve a building plan. On the same day, Village Administrative Officer Abdul Rahman was arrested in Tiruppur district for allegedly accepting Rs 5,000 to process a patta transfer.
On July 9, Police Constable Alaguraja of the Velachery Police Station in Chennai was caught accepting a Rs 1,000 bribe to return a confiscated two-wheeler licence. On the same day, a Sub-Inspector attached to Thirupuvanam Police Station in Sivaganga district was arrested for allegedly accepting Rs 3,000 to facilitate a marriage-related matter.
Village Assistant Ganesan, also from Sivaganga district, was arrested on July 9 for allegedly accepting Rs 3,000 to process a patta name transfer.
On July 10, Taluk office assistant Aaron was arrested in Kallakurichi district while allegedly accepting Rs 2,500 for a patta name transfer. Land Surveyor Shankar was also arrested in Tenkasi district for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 for processing a similar request.
In a separate development, the Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases in Villupuram sentenced former Tahsildar Adhibagavan and driver Kandasamy to three years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each in a bribery case, the DVAC statement said.