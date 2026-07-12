Tension in TN's Salem over installation of Ambedkar statue, five injured

Authorities were forced to use water cannons and a mild lathi-charge to disperse the agitated crowd before cordoning off the site.

Police sources said that the unrest began on late Saturday (July 12) when a section of local residents strongly opposed the unveiling of a newly erected statue of Ambedkar, which depicts the iconic leader sitting in a posture with one leg crossed over the other.

As tensions escalated between two community groups over the statue's posture and installation, local administrative officials intervened to prevent a law-and-order breakdown. To defuse the immediate friction, officials temporarily covered it with tin sheets.