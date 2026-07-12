Tension in TN's Salem over installation of Ambedkar statue, five injured

SALEM: Tension prevailed in Odhiyathur village near Salem after a protest over the installation of a statue of B R Ambedkar turned violent, leaving five persons injured in subsequent stone-pelting, police sources said.
Authorities were forced to use water cannons and a mild lathi-charge to disperse the agitated crowd before cordoning off the site.
Police sources said that the unrest began on late Saturday (July 12) when a section of local residents strongly opposed the unveiling of a newly erected statue of Ambedkar, which depicts the iconic leader sitting in a posture with one leg crossed over the other.
As tensions escalated between two community groups over the statue's posture and installation, local administrative officials intervened to prevent a law-and-order breakdown. To defuse the immediate friction, officials temporarily covered it with tin sheets.
However, the situation took a volatile turn when a rival group opposed the concealment, gathered at the spot, and unilaterally removed the tin sheets.
When government authorities rushed back to reseal the structure, a protest broke out against the administration's actions.
The demonstration quickly escalated, forcing the deployed police personnel to resort to a baton charge (lathi charge) to disperse the agitating crowd and bring the situation under control.
Five protestors sustained injuries during the ensuing melee and were rushed to a local hospital for medical attention.
Security has been beefed up in Odhiyathur village to prevent further flare-ups.
The police have registered a case, arrested eight persons involved in the rioting, and are conducting further investigations.