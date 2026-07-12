Ukrainian attacks on Russia kill 1 as Kyiv continues to target oil tankers, refineries

The head of Russia's Samara region, Gov Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, said that a child was among the injured. He also said that residential homes and apartment buildings were damaged in the strike, as well as an unspecified “industrial site”.

Russian media outlets reported that the attack's target was the region's Syzran Oil Refinery, with many sharing images that appeared to show plumes of black smoke rising over the site.

The refinery, which is owned by oil and gas giant Rosneft and sits some 800 km east of the border, has been a repeated targeted for Kyiv's forces.