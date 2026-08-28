DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, August 28, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (August 28, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Death toll rises to 547 in Nepal; fear of fresh floods looms
The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 538 on Friday with more bodies recovered as search and rescue operations continue with caution following the threat of fresh flooding due to an increase in the water level of a lake formed by avalanches on the border with Tibet.
2. SDAT cancels work order for establishing proposed Global Sports City
3. TVK-led govt to conduct Social Justice Census after population census
4. DMK leader Stalin announces 110 new districts; Chennai gets more districts
DMK chief M K Stalin on Friday announced a major administrative restructuring in his party, expanding the number of organisational districts to 110 from the current 77, on a day marking his entry into ninth year as party president.
5. Penguin India says it is not publisher of Sonia's memoir, Cong leaders lash out
Penguin Random House India has decided not to publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' in India after she reportedly rejected proposed changes and deletions to parts of the manuscript, The Indian Express reported.
6. CM Vijay seeks vacating stay on conducting bye elections to 5 assembly segments
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday approached the Madras High Court with a plea to vacate its interim order that restrained the EC from issuing any notification for bye-election in respect of five constituencies, where the returned candidates resigned.
7. TN digitises liquor stock supply: Handheld devices, mandatory OTP login for shops from Sep 1
The liquor sales monopoly in Tamil Nadu, TASMAC, has announced a new automated indent request process for all retail shops across the state, with effect from September 1.
8. Velavan Senthilkumar enters Budapest Open squash final
India's Velavan Senthilkumar got the better of compatriot Veer Chotrani in a last-four clash to enter the final of the Budapest Open squash, a USD 43,500 PSA Copper event, being held in the Hungarian capital.
9. Scientists probe glacial collapse, ice-rock avalanche behind Nepal floods
Scientists are examining how a possible glacial collapse and ice-rock avalanche may have triggered the devastating flash floods along Nepal's Bhote Koshi River, with preliminary assessments indicating that debris may have temporarily blocked the Lhende River and created a landslide dam that subsequently gave way.
10. Jio Platforms gets Sebi nod to launch IPO
Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services division of Reliance Industries, has received Sebi approval to float an initial public offering that could raise around USD 4 billion (approximately Rs 37,700 crore), making it potentially the largest public issue in the country.