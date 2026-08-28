Death toll in Nepal flash floods rises to 538: Police

In a statement, Nepal Police said the bodies were recovered from eight districts of the Himalayan nation.

According to the police, 134 dead bodies were recovered from Nawalparasi East, 221 from Chitwan, 46 from Gorkha and 37 from Nuwakot.

Similarly, 33 bodies were recovered from Dhading, 28 from Tanu, 27 from Nawalparasi West and 12 from Rasuwa.

Search and rescue operations continued for the third day of the tragic incident with the mobilisation of 7,451 security personnel, including 2,391 Nepal Army personnel, the statement said.