CM Vijay seeks vacating stay on conducting bye elections to 5 assembly segments

Vijay stated this in his counter-affidavit filed in response to the Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate K Venkatachalapathy.

The constituencies included Tiruchirappalli (East) Assembly segment, one of the two seats from where Vijay won in the April 2026 elections and resigned later.

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan had on July 10 passed the interim order and directed Vijay, besides former AIADMK MLAs MR Vijayabaskar (Karur), C Vijayabaskar (Viralimalai), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), and Esaki Subbaiya from Ambasamudram to file their comprehensive counter-affidavits traversing all factual and legal assertions. They all had resigned as MLAs.