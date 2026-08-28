Penguin India drops Sonia Gandhi’s memoir after she rejects proposed changes: Report

Penguin India had sought changes to a section of the book, but Gandhi declined to make the requested alterations or omit portions of the text. The disagreement eventually led the publisher to step away from the project.

The memoir was scheduled for a global release on November 10, with Alfred A Knopf set to publish it in the US. Knopf had added that the first print run for the title would be 1,00,000 copies.

With Penguin India out of the picture, other Indian publishers are reportedly in the fray, with HarperCollins said to be close to finalising an agreement to publish the book in India.