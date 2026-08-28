On 9th year as president, Stalin restructures DMK, expands district units to 110

The move to redraw the districts comes ahead of the party's organisational polls.

The party had favoured sweeping structural overhaul, and inducting young blood during the party's executive committee meeting held at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK state headquarters here on August 22.

The principal opposition DMK which unveiled a structural overhaul in its organisation, fixed strict age caps and limited term for party posts following its electoral setback in the April 2026 Assembly election.

Under the new delineation strategy recommended by the party reorganisation committee, constituency boundaries have been redistributed to create the 110 updated party districts. Notably, owing to its vast population density, the Sholinganallur assembly constituency has been carved out as an independent party district.

In a statement here Stalin emphasised that the DMK's foundational pillars - ideology, organisation, activities, and fraternal bodies - required periodic renewal to adapt to changing political landscapes.

Existing district committee secretaries have been instructed to convene their respective executive meetings within 15 days in the presence of headquarters-appointed observers. They have been tasked with submitting recommendations to realign party structures down to the city, union, area, town, circle, and branch levels according to the revised district boundaries.

Reflecting on his tenure on social media, Stalin recalled taking charge of the party on the same day in 2018, reiterating his commitment to continuous evolution.

"No race or entity that fails to adapt to time survives on this earth. On the day I enter my ninth year as party president, I have announced this structural revamp for the welfare of the organisation," he stated, expressing confidence that the cadre's unified support will lead the DMK to further electoral victories.