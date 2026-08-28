Tamil Nadu digitises liquor stock supply: Handheld devices, mandatory OTP login for shops from Sep 1

In an order, he said, building on the complete end-to-end computerisation achieved across all 38 districts and depots in mid-2025, this tech-driven procedure aims to streamline stock distribution, eliminate paperwork, and prevent supply bottlenecks.

"Under the new digital mechanism, eligibility quantities for each shop will automatically populate on the handheld device, organised by specific brands and pack sizes", he said, adding, "while supervisors cannot reduce the system-generated base figures, they are allowed to increase stock orders by up to 20 per cent based on local demand.

He also said that supervisors retain the flexibility to add registered brands not featured on their automated list to cater to localised customer preferences.