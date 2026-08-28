Velavan Senthilkumar enters Budapest Open squash final

Senthilkumar will take on local favourite Balazs Farkas in the final.

In the semifinals, eighth seed Senthilkumar, ranked 54th in the world, beat third seed Chotrani 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 1-11, 12-10 to advance to his 15th PSA tour final.

In the quarterfinal, Senthilkumar had stunned Malaysian world No. 18 and top seed Eain Yow Ng 11-2, 11-9, 11-8 to set up a semifinal clash with Chotrani.

This will be Senthilkumar and Farkas' third meeting on the tour. The Indian won their face-off in 2024, after the Hungarian triumphed in the 2019 match-up.