Scientists probe glacial collapse, ice-rock avalanche behind Nepal floods

The catastrophic flood swept down the Bhote Koshi in Rasuwa district on Wednesday, killing hundreds and destroying bridges and other infrastructure along the river corridor, as it gushed downstream, causing havoc in multiple districts.

Initial speculation after the sudden surge near the Nepal-Tibet border crossing in Rasuwagadhi included a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) and an avalanche.

However, scientists analysing satellite imagery now believe a large mass of ice and rock may have fallen into the Lhende River, temporarily blocking its flow and creating a landslide dam that subsequently gave way, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority has also identified an ice-and-rock avalanche as the leading explanation, according to the report.