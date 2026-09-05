DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 5, 2026?

1. Eight engineering students from TN killed in highway crash in Keralam’s Thrissur

Eight students of an engineering college in Tamil Nadu were killed in a road accident in central Keralam’s Thrissur district, police said on Saturday.

2. DVAC searches premises linked to ex-DMK minister Nehru, Stalin calls action ‘politically motivated’

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Saturday conducted searches at 19 locations linked to former DMK minister and Leader of the Opposition’s Deputy in the Assembly, KN Nehru, and his brother Ravichandran, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged multi-crore bribery and irregularities in recruitment and tender allocations in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department.

3. Trustees’ names missing from Meenakshi Temple invite an ‘oversight’, not deliberate: TN minister

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday (September 5) said the omission of trustees' names from the invitation for the Kumbhabhishekam (consecration ceremony) of the ancient Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple was "not deliberate, but an administrative oversight."

4. Anbumani Ramadoss urges Centre to include OBC lists in caste census software

Rejecting the union government's explanation for excluding official OBC lists from the ongoing caste census software, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Centre to withdraw its notification and introduce a pre-defined dropdown system to ensure accurate data collection.

5. Hindutva influencer Bhardwaj sent to one-day police custody

Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj was on Saturday produced before a Delhi court's judge, who remanded him to one-day police custody.

6. UP: 'Illegal' mosque inside Saharanpur collectorate complex razed amid heavy police deployment

An illegally-constructed mosque located within the premises of the district collectorate office here was demolished early Saturday amid heavy police deployment, with opposition parties accusing the government of "politics of hate" and weakening social harmony.

7. Bihar: 10 lakh hit as Ganga breaches 'highest flood mark' at 2 places, CM conducts aerial survey

Around 10.26 lakh people across 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by floods, while the Ganga water level breached the 'highest flood mark' at Gandhi Ghat and Pandarak here on Saturday morning, amid heavy rain in the state, official bulletins said.