DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 5, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (September 05, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Eight engineering students from TN killed in highway crash in Keralam’s Thrissur
Eight students of an engineering college in Tamil Nadu were killed in a road accident in central Keralam’s Thrissur district, police said on Saturday.
2. DVAC searches premises linked to ex-DMK minister Nehru, Stalin calls action ‘politically motivated’
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Saturday conducted searches at 19 locations linked to former DMK minister and Leader of the Opposition’s Deputy in the Assembly, KN Nehru, and his brother Ravichandran, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged multi-crore bribery and irregularities in recruitment and tender allocations in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department.
3. Trustees’ names missing from Meenakshi Temple invite an ‘oversight’, not deliberate: TN minister
The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday (September 5) said the omission of trustees' names from the invitation for the Kumbhabhishekam (consecration ceremony) of the ancient Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple was "not deliberate, but an administrative oversight."
4. Anbumani Ramadoss urges Centre to include OBC lists in caste census software
Rejecting the union government's explanation for excluding official OBC lists from the ongoing caste census software, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Centre to withdraw its notification and introduce a pre-defined dropdown system to ensure accurate data collection.
5. Hindutva influencer Bhardwaj sent to one-day police custody
Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj was on Saturday produced before a Delhi court's judge, who remanded him to one-day police custody.
6. UP: 'Illegal' mosque inside Saharanpur collectorate complex razed amid heavy police deployment
An illegally-constructed mosque located within the premises of the district collectorate office here was demolished early Saturday amid heavy police deployment, with opposition parties accusing the government of "politics of hate" and weakening social harmony.
7. Bihar: 10 lakh hit as Ganga breaches 'highest flood mark' at 2 places, CM conducts aerial survey
Around 10.26 lakh people across 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by floods, while the Ganga water level breached the 'highest flood mark' at Gandhi Ghat and Pandarak here on Saturday morning, amid heavy rain in the state, official bulletins said.
8. Nepal floods: Death toll surges to 1,344 as rescue efforts continue; around 5,000 still missing
The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal surged to 1,344 on Saturday as more bodies were recovered from the eight affected districts, officials said.
9. India votes in favour of UNGA resolution endorsing new world map
India has voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution aimed at correcting the world map to promote a “more accurate representation” of continental landmasses.
10. Boy among 2 dead in Dahi Handi celebrations in Maharashtra; 42 'Govindas' injured in Mumbai, Thane
Dahi Handi celebrations claimed the lives of two persons in Maharashtra as a seven-year-old boy died after a brick column collapsed on him in Mumbai, while a woman was crushed to death under an iron frame in Pune, officials said on Saturday.
11. 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack: Court convicts all 10 accused; sentencing on Sept 16
A special court here on Saturday convicted all 10 accused in the 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack case in which 29 people including senior Congress leaders Vidya Charan Shukla and Mahendra Karma were killed.
12. Russian President Vladimir Putin orders 72-hour pause in strikes on Kyiv
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 72-hour pause in strikes on Kyiv, the Kremlin said Saturday, as US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow to try to revive a stalled push to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.