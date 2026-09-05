Putin orders 72-hour pause in strikes on Kyiv as US envoys visit Russia, Ukraine

“Putin has ordered that no strikes be carried out against Kyiv for three days, starting at midnight today,” presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russia's Tass news agency. He said the decision was tied to preparations for Witkoff and Kushner's planned visit to the Ukrainian capital, which Kyiv has said will take place on Sunday.

The envoys' trip comes as both sides escalate aerial attacks, some 4.5-years after the Kremlin's invasion of its neighbour. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that Ukraine would halt airstrikes during the envoys' visit and urged Moscow to do the same.

Washington's push to end the fighting, now in its fifth year, has lost momentum as US attention has been focused for the last six months on its war with Iran. The last known visit to Moscow by Witkoff and Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was in January, when they met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. They have never previously visited Kyiv.

The envoys were met at the airport by Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, Tass reported. Dmitriev shared photos of him meeting the US delegation as they disembarked, alongside the caption, “Welcome to Moscow Peacemakers.”