Boy among 2 dead in Dahi Handi celebrations in Maharashtra; 42 'Govindas' injured in Mumbai, Thane

Besides, at least 32 'Govindas' were injured in Mumbai and 10 others in neighbouring Thane during the formation of human pyramids as part of the celebrations.

Dahi Handi, which is part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is seeing enthusiastic participation by the revellers across the state. As part of the celebrations, 'Govindas' form multi-tier human pyramids to break Dahi Handis (clay pots filled with curd) suspended mid-air.

In Mumbai, the death of the boy occurred at Ekta Welfare Society at Chikuwadi in Malvani around 3 pm, they said.