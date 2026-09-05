2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack: Court convicts all 10 accused; sentencing on Sept 16

The attack in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on May 25, 2013, had wiped out almost the entire top leadership of the Congress in the state.

The Special Judge for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases, Ajay Singh Rajput, reserved his order on the quantum of punishment for September 16, defence lawyer Arvind Choudhary said.

While originally 11 accused were on trial, one of them subsequently died. The convicted accused included two women, advocate Choudhary said, adding that the court had recorded the statements of 101 witnesses during the trial.

Pramila Modiyam (40), Chaitu Lekam, Sumitra Punem Modiyam, Mukka Mandavi, Kosa Kavasi, Aayata Markam, Madkami Deva, Joga Madkami, Banjami Sanna and Mahadev Nag were convicted by the special court.

"We will appeal against the verdict in the High Court. We have not received a copy of the judgment yet. We will be able to state the grounds for appeal after receiving the order copy," advocate Choudhary told PTI.