Tamil Nadu: Anbumani Ramadoss urges Centre to include OBC lists in caste census software

Claiming that 1931 was the last time a caste census covering the entire population was conducted in India, Anbumani said a national caste census was now being conducted for the first time in 95 years following decades of advocacy by social justice organisations, including the Pattali Makkal Katchi.

"With house-listing operations completed across the country, population enumeration with caste details commenced on September 1 in Himalayan border states, while states like Tamil Nadu are scheduled to begin the exercise in February," he said.

Anbumani said the PMK was the first party to object to the Centre's decision to leave a blank field for enumerators to manually enter the caste name given by a respondent.

"I wrote to all OBC Members of Parliament regarding this issue, after which the Indian National Congress adopted the same stance," he said.

In a statement, Anbumani said the explanation offered by union government officials for not incorporating the official central and state OBC lists into the census software was weak, unacceptable and failed to justify the decision.