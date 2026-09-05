Eight Tamil Nadu engineering students killed as car rams into parked lorry in Keralam’s Thrissur

According to police, the deceased were students of an engineering college in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, and were travelling from Guruvayur towards Kodungallur along NH-66.

Police have identified six of the deceased. Four of them—Surya, Yuvasanjith, Vishva and Johua—were from Dindigul, while Santhosh and Prasanna were from Madurai.

Police said the identities of two others are yet to be confirmed.