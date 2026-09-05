Hindutva influencer Bhardwaj sent to one-day police custody

According to court sources, Bhardwaj was produced at the residence of Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler at around 2 pm.

His legal aid counsel appeared before the judge through video-conferencing.

Bhardwaj was originally expected to be produced physically in the Patiala House courts.

On Friday, Delhi Police added provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation to the FIR against Bhardwaj for allegedly assaulting the father of a teenage activist during a CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar in June.

He has also been booked in a POCSO case.

Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr on Friday, hours after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) staged a protest outside the Parliament Street Police Station for his arrest.