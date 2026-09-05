UP: 'Illegal' mosque inside Saharanpur collectorate complex razed amid heavy police deployment

The action followed an earlier demolition order issued by the Saharanpur city magistrate who declared the structure illegal. Subsequently, the mosque committee moved the district court against the order, which on September 2 rejected its appeal, paving the way for demolition, a district administration official told PTI.

The collectorate complex turned into a fortress Saturday morning as all five entrances were closed down while the general public, including lawyers, were not allowed to enter.

The demolition was carried out in presence of a large police force. Five companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed at the site to maintain law and order, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Saharanpur Range, Abhishek Singh said.

Additionally, police are maintaining surveillance in sensitive areas and conducting foot patrols and flag marches to prevent any untoward incidents, he said.

The DIG appealed to people to maintain peace and ignore rumours, saying that the demolition action cleared government land of encroachment.