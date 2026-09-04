DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 4, 2026?

1) India's first ever imaging satellite: GSLV rocket with earth observation satellite EOS-05 lifts off from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched its GSLV-F17 rocket carrying the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite, marking the space agency’s second successful rocket launch of the year.

2) Farmers body announces 5-day state-wide protest against Mekedatu Dam from September 20; urges MSP law

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers' Associations of Tamil Nadu on Friday (September 4) announced a massive five-day state-wide campaign from September 20 to protest the Karnataka government's attempt to construct a dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu.

3) AIADMK leader Udhayakumar claims policy uncertainty cost TN Rs 5,000-cr aircraft testing facility

Due to policy uncertainty of TVK government, Tamil Nadu has lost Rs 5,000-crore aircraft testing and integration facility, to Andhra Pradesh, former AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar claimed on Friday (September 4).

4) Air India A320 lost all 3 hydraulic systems at 36,000 feet; AAIB recommends action against pilot failing dope test

An Air India Airbus A320 carrying 145 people suffered near-simultaneous loss of all three hydraulic systems while cruising at 36,000 feet on a Phuket-Delhi flight on August 4, triggering an autopilot disconnect, a brief stall warning and an altitude upset that injured 24 people, AAIB said in a preliminary investigation that sought action against pilot-in-command for testing positive for banned drugs upon landing.