DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 4, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (September 4, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) India's first ever imaging satellite: GSLV rocket with earth observation satellite EOS-05 lifts off from Sriharikota
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched its GSLV-F17 rocket carrying the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite, marking the space agency’s second successful rocket launch of the year.
2) Farmers body announces 5-day state-wide protest against Mekedatu Dam from September 20; urges MSP law
The Coordination Committee of All Farmers' Associations of Tamil Nadu on Friday (September 4) announced a massive five-day state-wide campaign from September 20 to protest the Karnataka government's attempt to construct a dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu.
3) AIADMK leader Udhayakumar claims policy uncertainty cost TN Rs 5,000-cr aircraft testing facility
Due to policy uncertainty of TVK government, Tamil Nadu has lost Rs 5,000-crore aircraft testing and integration facility, to Andhra Pradesh, former AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar claimed on Friday (September 4).
4) Air India A320 lost all 3 hydraulic systems at 36,000 feet; AAIB recommends action against pilot failing dope test
An Air India Airbus A320 carrying 145 people suffered near-simultaneous loss of all three hydraulic systems while cruising at 36,000 feet on a Phuket-Delhi flight on August 4, triggering an autopilot disconnect, a brief stall warning and an altitude upset that injured 24 people, AAIB said in a preliminary investigation that sought action against pilot-in-command for testing positive for banned drugs upon landing.
5) Two workers rescued alive from tunnel in Nepal 9 days after flash floods
Two men have been rescued alive from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project nine days after a flash flood tore through the Trishuli River corridor in central Nepal.
6) CJP protests in Delhi, seeks action against Hindutva 'influencer' who assaulted student's father
Hours after the Delhi Police assured CJP that it will arrest Swatantra Bharadwaj, accused of assaulting a student's father during the Jantar Mantar protest, he managed to flee from Bulandshahr before the team reached there to nab him, police sources said on Friday.
7) HarperCollins to publish Sonia Gandhi's memoir in India
HarperCollins India on Friday said it will publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" in India on November 10, ending the uncertainty over the book's domestic publication following an "impasse" between the author's representatives and Penguin Random House India.
8) INDIA bloc alleges BJP workers forcing BLOs to delete voters' names in Jharkhand
A delegation of the INDIA bloc met Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and submitted a memorandum alleging that BJP workers were forcing BLOs in several districts to delete names of particular voters through Form-7.
9) VHP hits out at Congress, Muslim bodies over Keralam scholar's anti-women remarks
The VHP on Friday slammed senior Islamic scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar over his alleged remarks against women, terming them "unconstitutional" and "despicable", and asked opposition leaders and Muslim organisations to clarify their stand on the issue.
10) Centre must bring out white paper on 'financial irregularities' in Ayodhya temple: Prashant Kishor
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday urged the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to bring out a 'white paper' on alleged financial irregularities in Ayodhya's Ram Temple and "fix accountability".