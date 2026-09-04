Man who assaulted student's father at CJP protest flees from Bulandshahr: Sources

Bharadwaj had left Naithla village on a Bullet motorcycle towards Khurja and was wearing a helmet to conceal his identity, they said.

Several police teams in plain clothes were deployed to locate him. During the search, police also questioned local journalists. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend Bharadwaj.

Bhardwaj, who describes himself as a "kattar Hindu" (hardline Hindu) was widely shared on social media, in which he was seen admitting that he "cracked the skull" of student Nishu Azad's father during the Jantar Mantar protest.