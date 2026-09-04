Centre must bring out white paper on 'financial irregularities' in Ayodhya temple: Prashant Kishor

"What will merely appointing a CEO achieve if the people who were previously involved in managing the affairs are let off the hook? Allegations of corruption have hurt the religious sentiments of the people. The government must bring out a white paper on the financial irregularities that have taken place," Kishor said.

The Bankipur MLA was also asked about the raging debate that has been triggered by averments of former Union finance secretary Shravan Kumar Garg on GDP figures.

"The questions on projected GDP figures have been raised by a specialist. And this is not the first time that the government's claims of GDP growth rate have been disputed," he said.

"The fact remains -- a majority of the country's population is facing extreme hardships in their day-to-day lives. Abject poverty and joblessness fly in the face of the government's claims that we are one of the fastest growing economies and the third-largest in the world. Unless the living standards of the people improve, questions will be raised on the government's claims," the opposition legislator said.

Kishor, who has firmly ruled out the possibility of an alliance with mainstream parties like the Congress, also asserted that "the Jan Suraaj Party is committed to bringing a fundamental change in the way politics is done in Bihar".