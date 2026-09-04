VHP hits out at Congress, Muslim bodies over Keralam scholar's anti-women remarks

"Is Islam really like this? he asked, while raising questions about the treatment of women under Islamic practices. Bansal also questioned the silence of "ulemas, maulanas, muftis and Islamic institutions" and why they are "shying away" from speaking against such statements. The VHP leader further said that if Musliyar and other clerics have indeed spoken wrongly or against Islam, there should be a demand for their arrest.

"We will urge the Keralam government to send such an anti-women character to jail, and the National Commission for Women should also take cognisance of the matter," Bansal said. Musliyar on Thursday clarified his remarks on women, saying they were not the ones who advocate that women be buried or confined and asserting that several women were being provided education and opportunities. "It is not correct to say that women have been given second place. We are not people who say women should be buried. Everyone should understand this," Kanthapuram said.