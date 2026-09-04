AIADMK leader Udhayakumar claims policy uncertainty cost Tamil Nadu Rs 5,000-cr aircraft testing facility

"It is reported that an aircraft testing and integration facility worth Rs 5,000 crore has been lost to neighbouring state," the senior AIADMK leader said, slamming the 112-day-old administration for its impulsive policy decisions.

In a video statement, he alleged that the cancellation of the Rs 27,400-crore Parandur greenfield airport project threatens to stall the state’s economic growth and slide the economy back by a decade.

"Due to this cinema-style decision of CM Vijay, it is estimated by economic experts that there will be a direct loss of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 crore in taxpayers' money, and indirectly, losses of several thousands of crores," Udhayakumar stated.