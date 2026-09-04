AIADMK leader Udhayakumar claims policy uncertainty cost Tamil Nadu Rs 5,000-cr aircraft testing facility

MADURAI: Due to policy uncertainty of TVK government, Tamil Nadu has lost Rs 5,000-crore aircraft testing and integration facility, to Andhra Pradesh, former AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar claimed on Friday (September 4).
"It is reported that an aircraft testing and integration facility worth Rs 5,000 crore has been lost to neighbouring state," the senior AIADMK leader said, slamming the 112-day-old administration for its impulsive policy decisions.
In a video statement, he alleged that the cancellation of the Rs 27,400-crore Parandur greenfield airport project threatens to stall the state’s economic growth and slide the economy back by a decade.
"Due to this cinema-style decision of CM Vijay, it is estimated by economic experts that there will be a direct loss of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 crore in taxpayers' money, and indirectly, losses of several thousands of crores," Udhayakumar stated.
Noting that 48 per cent of the 5,369 acres required for the project has already been acquired at a cost of Rs 680 crore by November 2025, he highlighted that compensation for 1,702 acres has been disbursed.
Echoing questions raised by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Assembly, Udhayakumar asked: "Will you return the 1,702 acres of land to the farmers now? Or will you use it for another project? Will you take back the compensation amount from the farmers? The government must explain".
Instead of abandoning the project, he said the AIADMK leadership had suggested identifying uncultivable, arid lands without water bodies for a secondary international airport to retain global investments.
Udhayakumar further alleged that the ruling alliance was operating on shaky ground, with Communist allies making their support conditional and the Congress deeply unsettled by ruling party MLAs projecting Vijay as prime ministerial candidate for the next Lok Sabha election.
Accusing the government of stalling major electoral promises citing fiscal deficits, despite announcing a Rs 1,200-crore new secretariat under Rule 110, Udhayakumar remarked: "They are giving more importance to 'reels' than 'real'. They prioritize the 'likes' they get over the 'life' of the people".