Two workers rescued alive from tunnel in Nepal 9 days after flash floods

They have been identified as Kabir Maharjan, 45, a mechanical supervisor on the project, and Sanjay Sah, 30, a foreman, according to the Public Relations Directorate of the Nepal Army.

Maharjan’s wife said her husband, who is from Kathmandu, had been given a “second life” and thanked rescuers who risked their lives to save him.

“He has returned with a second life. We are extremely happy,” his wife, Hira Shobha, was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post. “We had been waiting. I am now going to the hospital to see my husband.”

She said the days had been an extremely painful and difficult time for her and her family. “It was so difficult to get through those days. It wasn’t one day or two days. We could neither eat nor sleep.”

“We believed he was still in there. We believed he would come back. We suffered because it took a little longer,” she said.