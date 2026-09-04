INDIA bloc alleges BJP workers forcing BLOs to delete voters” names in Jharkhand

The CEO, however, said the SIR of the electoral rolls was a transparent process, and names of eligible voters could not be deleted.

“Reports from several districts, including Garhwa, Godda and Chatra, are coming that BJP workers and their booth-level agents (BLAs) are forcing BLOs to delete names of particular voters from the electoral rolls,” JMM general secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey told reporters after meeting the CEO on Thursday.

Leaders of the Jharkhand Congress, including state unit president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, as well as representatives of the RJD and CPI (ML) Liberation, were part of the delegation.

Pandey said they demanded that the CEO identify those involved in such activities and take action against them.

Form-7 is used to seek deletion of names from existing electoral rolls.