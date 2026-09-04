GSLV-F17 launches EOS-05 successfully, places satellite in orbit

The launch came despite heavy rain in the Sriharikota region at the time of liftoff. With all the rocket’s systems, telemetry and control parameters found to be normal and the automated launch sequence functioning as expected, the mission director Thomas Kurian gave the final clearance for the launch at the scheduled time.

The GSLV-F17 mission is particularly significant as EOS-05 is intended to restore the Earth observation capability lost with the failure of the GSLV-F10 mission in August 2021. The earlier mission carried EOS-01, also known as GISAT-1, but the satellite was lost after the cryogenic upper stage of the launch vehicle failed to ignite.