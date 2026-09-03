DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 3, 2026?

1) TN CM Vijay challenges oppn DMK in House, don't walk out, hear my reply on September 7

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday (September 3) threw down the gauntlet to the Opposition DMK in the Assembly, asking its members to remain in the House on Monday (September 7) for his detailed reply to their allegations, rather than stage a walkout.

2) Kolathur election: Madras High Court dismisses MK Stalin’s plea challenging VS Babu’s victory

Former chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin’s plea challenging TVK’s VS Babu’s victory in the Kolathur Assembly constituency was not maintainable, as such a challenge must be made through an election petition, said the Madras High Court on Thursday (September 3).

3) NALSAR row: BCI, state bar bodies lack power to regulate law students' conduct, says SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that the Bar Council of India (BCI) and state bar councils have no statutory power to regulate the conduct of law students, saying it was for educational institutions to take action against students in accordance with their own regulatory norms.

4) Tamil Nadu government begins onion sale at Rs 35 a kg as price rises

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday (September 3) launched the sale of onions at a subsidised price of Rs 35 a kg through ration shops.