DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 3, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (September 3, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) TN CM Vijay challenges oppn DMK in House, don't walk out, hear my reply on September 7
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday (September 3) threw down the gauntlet to the Opposition DMK in the Assembly, asking its members to remain in the House on Monday (September 7) for his detailed reply to their allegations, rather than stage a walkout.
2) Kolathur election: Madras High Court dismisses MK Stalin’s plea challenging VS Babu’s victory
Former chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin’s plea challenging TVK’s VS Babu’s victory in the Kolathur Assembly constituency was not maintainable, as such a challenge must be made through an election petition, said the Madras High Court on Thursday (September 3).
3) NALSAR row: BCI, state bar bodies lack power to regulate law students' conduct, says SC
The Supreme Court on Thursday held that the Bar Council of India (BCI) and state bar councils have no statutory power to regulate the conduct of law students, saying it was for educational institutions to take action against students in accordance with their own regulatory norms.
4) Tamil Nadu government begins onion sale at Rs 35 a kg as price rises
The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday (September 3) launched the sale of onions at a subsidised price of Rs 35 a kg through ration shops.
5) CM Vijay announces new Assembly-Secretariat complex in Chennai
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced plans to construct a new integrated complex housing the State Legislative Assembly and Secretariat, equipped with modern facilities.
6) NTA looks for exam centres for computer based NEET-UG; seeks help from AICTE
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to collect information from government institutions on their IT infrastructure and available space to develop testing centres for computer-based examinations for NEET-UG next year, officials said.
7) Executing suggestions on implementation of CBSE's three-language policy: Centre to SC
The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that it was working on its suggestions on implementation of the CBSE's policy mandating the study of three languages, including two native Indian languages, for Class 9 students.
8) Konda Surekha dropped from Telangana Cabinet amid controversy over daughter’s remarks
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday decided to drop his Cabinet colleague, Konda Surekha from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.
9) Booth Level Agents liable only for verifiable information in SIR: Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court on Thursday ruled that booth level agents of political parties are not liable for verifying all details in enumeration forms during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
10) Gloria Steinem, potent voice of US feminism and co-founder of Ms. Magazine, dies at 92
Gloria Steinem, the celebrated author and activist who became one of the most visible symbols and potent voices of the US women's movement and a fierce advocate for feminist causes throughout her life, has died.