Madras HC dismisses Stalin’s plea seeking 100% VVPAT counting, declaration of VS Babu’s victory as void

During the hearing, Stalin’s Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal argued that the ECI conducted the EVM verification only after 45 days had elapsed from the declaration of the election results, thereby preventing Stalin from filing an election petition. He submitted that the petitioner could not be left without a remedy merely because the prescribed time limit had expired.

Appearing for the ECI, Senior Counsel Dama Sheshadri Naidu opposed the plea, arguing that Stalin should have raised his doubts over the EVMs at the outset and could not approach the court after delaying the exercise of his rights.

He submitted that the Supreme Court had already ruled against 100% recount and that allowing the plea would open a Pandora’s box, leading to similar petitions being filed by others.