Tamil Nadu government begins onion sale at Rs 35 a kg as prices rise

The market intervention has been undertaken following Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s directions to check the rising price of onions, an essential commodity, and ease the burden on poor and middle-class families.

The government has procured 1,000 metric tonnes of onions from Nashik in Maharashtra through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF). Each family cardholder can purchase up to one kg at Rs 35 a kg.

The sale has initially been taken up through 8,914 outlets, including urban fair price shops, consumer cooperative outlets, primary cooperative stores, retail outlets of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and Farm Fresh shops.