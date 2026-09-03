Tamil Nadu government begins onion sale at Rs 35 a kg as prices rise

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday launched the sale of onions at a subsidised price of Rs 35 a kg through ration shops, with Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Venkataramanan and Cooperation Minister V Gandhiraj inaugurating the initiative at a fair price shop in Alwarpet.
The market intervention has been undertaken following Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s directions to check the rising price of onions, an essential commodity, and ease the burden on poor and middle-class families.
The government has procured 1,000 metric tonnes of onions from Nashik in Maharashtra through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF). Each family cardholder can purchase up to one kg at Rs 35 a kg.
The sale has initially been taken up through 8,914 outlets, including urban fair price shops, consumer cooperative outlets, primary cooperative stores, retail outlets of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and Farm Fresh shops.
Venkataramanan told reporters that the sale would be expanded to all ration shops and Farm Fresh shops across the State within a couple of days and would help stabilise prices.
“If the market remains high, we will continue distributing onions through ration shops and Farm Fresh shops,” he said.
The government said the intervention would ensure the availability of quality onions at affordable prices and help contain the impact of the price rise on consumers.