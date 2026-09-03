NTA looks for exam centres for computer based NEET-UG; seeks help from AICTE

The AICTE has further asked its affiliated government institutes to provide details of their available information technology infrastructure and vacant or unutilised spaces for an assessment related to the establishment of Standard Testing Centres (STCs) across the country.

"The centres of CBT cannot be outsourced to small private players and have to be chosen after assessment on strict parameters. AICTE, being the technical education regulator, has a lot of tech colleges which are equipped with the infrastructure," a senior NTA official said.

The move comes amid the ongoing overhaul of the NTA - the nodal autonomous body that conducts NEET-UG and other entrance tests for higher educational institutions - after the paper leak earlier this year.

Following the paper leak, which led to nationwide outrage, the Centre announced that the medical entrance exam, NEET-UG, will be conducted in CBT mode from 2027 instead of a pen-and-paper-based test.