Executing suggestions on implementation of CBSE's three-language policy: Centre to SC

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that CBSE is in the process of working out various modalities and sought time.

The top court took note of the submission and deferred the matter by a week.

Observing that children should not come under pressure, the top court on August 20 stressed the need to find a solution to issues arising out of the CBSE's three-language policy for Class 9 students.

It observed that while there was nothing wrong in introducing the policy, the only concern of the petitioners was the manner in which it was being introduced.

"You may revisit some of these problems. There is no doubt that sooner or later, it has to be introduced; there is nothing wrong with that. But how it is to be streamlined so that whatever impediments or blockades are coming up, you may find a solution to those," the bench had said.