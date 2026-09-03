Konda Surekha dropped from Telangana Cabinet amid controversy over daughter’s remarks

A recommendation to this effect has been made to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, a CMO release said.

Surekha, state Forest and Endowments Minister, has been in the eye of a storm following the critical remarks made by her daughter against the chief minister and other party leaders, drawing sharp responses from the ruling party MLAs and functionaries.

The decision to sack Surekha came following a recommendation made by the disciplinary committee of state Congress to the party leadership to take tough action against her.