CM Vijay announces new Assembly-Secretariat complex in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced plans to construct a new integrated complex housing the State Legislative Assembly and Secretariat, equipped with modern facilities.
The announcement was made under Rule 110 in the Assembly. According to the announcement, the new complex will come up in Chennai over an area of 20 lakh sq ft at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore.
The complex will be developed with modern infrastructure, including fire-safety facilities, provisions for the easy movement of persons with disabilities and facilities conforming to green building standards.
Adequate parking facilities, conference halls, public service centres and modern amenities for government officials will also be provided in the new complex.
The government said all departments will be brought together in a single administrative campus, enabling better coordination and integrated functioning of the government.