Tamil Nadu CM Vijay challenges opposition DMK in House, don't walk out, hear my reply on September 7

Intervening during a debate, the Chief Minister requested Speaker J C D Prabhakar to elicit a firm promise from the DMK members that they would remain in their seats throughout his address.

Assuring a comprehensive response, Vijay said he would provide a clear and point-by-point explanation to every question raised by the Opposition during the ongoing session.

The exchange came amid a heated debate on state administration's handling of law and order, where the Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin sought to corner the ruling TVK government.