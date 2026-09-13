DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 13, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 09 headlines of the day (September 13, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Blow to TVK-led alliance as CPM, CPI decide to contest bypolls separately
Left parties have decided to contest the upcoming bypolls to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies separately, with the CPM contesting Madurantakam and the CPI Dharapuram. The decision comes despite the two Left parties continuing to extend outside support to the ruling TVK government.
2. Dengue, fever cases on the rise in Chennai; Adyar, Anna Nagar, Valasaravakkam turn hotspots
Fever cases have increased in Chennai and its suburban areas in recent weeks, with doctors advising people to remain cautious amid the circulation of viral infections and dengue, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
3. New pick up point plaza open at Chennai airport
Passengers at Chennai Airport will soon get access to advanced luggage trolleys as part of a series of measures aimed at improving passenger convenience and traffic management, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on on Sunday virtually inaugurated a new Pick-up Point Plaza at Terminal 1, built at a cost of Rs 22.88 crore.
4. TN bypolls 2026: NTK announces candidates for three seats
Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Sunday announced the party's candidates for the October 6 Assembly bypolls in Madurantakam, Dharapuram and Thattanchavady in Puducherry.
5. BRICS Summit: PM Modi warns against weaponisation of technology, critical minerals
6. Iranian commercial ship struck near Strait of Hormuz with 1 dead
An Iranian commercial vessel was struck early Sunday off Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, with one person killed and four wounded, Iranian state media said, a day before Tehran seeks to brief regional countries on its contested efforts to manage shipping traffic there.
7. Search under way for about 130 people missing after Indonesian passenger ship overturns
Indonesian rescuers say about 130 passengers and crew are missing after a ferry carrying more than 240 people sank in bad weather in the Java Sea on Sunday.
8. India complete junior Asia Cup hockey hat-trick; qualify for World Cup
9. Pramod bags gold and silver, Sukant completes career 100-medal haul in Japan