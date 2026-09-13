Left parties to contest Madurantakam, Dharapuram bypolls separately

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy after the party's state committee meeting on Saturday, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the party's state committee had decided to field Left candidates in both constituencies along with the CPI and CPI(ML) Liberation.

“None of the three existing alliances has the Left parties. This is not a general election or an election for a change of government. Therefore, we have decided to contest the bypolls independently, with the CPM contesting one seat and the CPI another,” he said.

He said the candidates would be introduced at a meeting of the state secretaries of the CPM, CPI and CPI(ML) Liberation in Chennai on September 15. The last date for filing nominations is September 16.

In Chennai, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the party's state executive had also decided to continue its earlier stand of not joining any alliance in the prevailing political situation. He said the CPI would contest Dharapuram, while the CPM would contest Madurantakam.