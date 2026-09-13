TN bypolls 2026: NTK announces candidates for three seats

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Sunday announced the party's candidates for the October 6 Assembly bypolls in Madurantakam, Dharapuram and Thattanchavady in Puducherry.
The party has fielded K Janaki Raman in Madurantakam, M Karthika in Dharapuram and S Karthik Kumari in Thattanchavady (Puducherry).
In Madurantakam, TVK has renominated K Maragatham Kumaravel, who won the seat for the AIADMK in the 2026 Assembly election before resigning and joining the Vijay-led party. The DMK has fielded I Paranthamen, while the AIADMK has nominated former MLA Kanitha Sampath.
In Dharapuram, TVK has fielded P Sathyabama, another former AIADMK MLA who joined the ruling party. The DMK has named S Suganya, while the AIADMK has chosen K Bhanumathi.
The Left parties have also decided to enter the fray independently. The CPM will contest from Madurantakam, while the CPI will contest from Dharapuram. Their candidates are expected to be announced on September 15.
Both AIADMK nominees are women. Kanitha Sampath is a former MLA who represented Madurantakam from 2011 to 2016, while Bhanumathi has held several local-body and party positions in Tiruppur district.
The bypolls are being closely watched as an early electoral test for the TVK government. The AIADMK will seek to reclaim the two seats following the defection of its former MLAs, while the DMK will look to make gains as the principal Opposition party.