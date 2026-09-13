TN bypolls 2026: NTK announces candidates for three seats

The party has fielded K Janaki Raman in Madurantakam, M Karthika in Dharapuram and S Karthik Kumari in Thattanchavady (Puducherry).

In Madurantakam, TVK has renominated K Maragatham Kumaravel, who won the seat for the AIADMK in the 2026 Assembly election before resigning and joining the Vijay-led party. The DMK has fielded I Paranthamen, while the AIADMK has nominated former MLA Kanitha Sampath.

In Dharapuram, TVK has fielded P Sathyabama, another former AIADMK MLA who joined the ruling party. The DMK has named S Suganya, while the AIADMK has chosen K Bhanumathi.