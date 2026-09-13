New pick up point plaza open at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Passengers at Chennai Airport will soon get access to advanced luggage trolleys as part of a series of measures aimed at improving passenger convenience and traffic management, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on on Sunday virtually inaugurated a new Pick-up Point Plaza at Terminal 1, built at a cost of Rs 22.88 crore.
The facility, located around 30 metres from the terminal, is expected to streamline the movement of taxis and other pick-up vehicles and reduce congestion outside the terminal.
The Minister said 105 passenger guidance staff would be deployed to provide information and assistance, while an additional 20 “May I Help You” personnel would be stationed at key locations to directly assist passengers. Illuminated signboards have also been installed from Terminal 4 to the western side of the multi-level car parking facility.
Fifteen battery-operated vehicles will continue to operate between the terminals and multi-level parking areas. Work is also underway to introduce modern trolleys in the post-security area to help passengers move their baggage more easily.
The use of Digi Yatra at Chennai Airport has risen significantly, from 12 per cent about 15 months ago to an average of 35 per cent now, aided by 124 Digi Yatra personnel working round the clock.
Airport Director Raja Kishore said the new Terminal 3, being constructed under Phase 2 expansion, is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by April 2027. He added that the Pick-up Point Plaza can handle around 5,000 yellow-board taxis daily and will particularly benefit senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and families travelling with children. Nearly half of the 12.5 millions passengers arriving at the airport use taxis to exit the airport.
Thirteen automated external defibrillators (AEDs) have also been installed across all terminals to strengthen emergency medical response.