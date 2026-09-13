New pick up point plaza open at Chennai airport

The facility, located around 30 metres from the terminal, is expected to streamline the movement of taxis and other pick-up vehicles and reduce congestion outside the terminal.

The Minister said 105 passenger guidance staff would be deployed to provide information and assistance, while an additional 20 “May I Help You” personnel would be stationed at key locations to directly assist passengers. Illuminated signboards have also been installed from Terminal 4 to the western side of the multi-level car parking facility.