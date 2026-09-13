Dengue, fever cases on the rise in Chennai; Adyar, Anna Nagar, Valasaravakkam turn hotspots

CHENNAI: Fever cases have increased in Chennai and its suburban areas in recent weeks, with doctors advising people to remain cautious amid the circulation of viral infections and dengue, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
In August, around 4,500 people reported fever symptoms, of whom 160 were diagnosed with dengue. In the last 10 days alone, more than 2,000 people have reported fever across the city and suburbs.
Of these, dengue has been confirmed in 140 cases, indicating a slight rise in the proportion of dengue infections.
A higher number of fever cases has been reported from areas falling under the Adyar, Anna Nagar and Valasaravakkam zones.
Doctors said viruses including Influenza A, Rhinovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are currently circulating in the city. They cautioned that viral fever can spread quickly within households, with multiple members becoming infected when one person falls ill.
People developing fever have been advised to consult a doctor and seek appropriate treatment rather than self-medicate.
Doctors have also stressed the need for preventive measures to control mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of dengue transmission. Residents have been urged to keep their surroundings clean and ensure that water does not stagnate in and around homes.
They also advised people to regularly clear garbage and waste from houses, buildings and nearby areas, stressing that maintaining a clean environment is crucial to preventing the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.