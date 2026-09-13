Dengue, fever cases on the rise in Chennai; Adyar, Anna Nagar, Valasaravakkam turn hotspots

In August, around 4,500 people reported fever symptoms, of whom 160 were diagnosed with dengue. In the last 10 days alone, more than 2,000 people have reported fever across the city and suburbs.

Of these, dengue has been confirmed in 140 cases, indicating a slight rise in the proportion of dengue infections.

A higher number of fever cases has been reported from areas falling under the Adyar, Anna Nagar and Valasaravakkam zones.