Iranian commercial ship struck near Strait of Hormuz with 1 dead

State-run IRNA news agency quoted the Qeshm governor as blaming a “terrorist enemy.” He also said the person killed was among the cargo vessel's 10-member crew, and that authorities had not yet identified the projectile.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations monitor reported a vessel was hit by a projectile while transiting the strait, later adding that a fire had broken out and local authorities were evacuating those on board.

There was no immediate comment by the US military, which previously has struck Iranian-flagged vessels as it keeps up a blockade of Iranian ports -- while facing a new threat in recent days from Iranian ballistic missiles launched at its warships.

Qeshm Island, located about 22 kilometres from the port city of Bandar Abbas, is key to Iran asserting control over traffic through the strait.

Hours before the attack, Iran's government remained defiant. “Our people can't be bullied into submission. Iran won't surrender,” President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a US-aimed social media post.