Search underway for about 130 people missing after Indonesian passenger ship overturns

At least 107 people were rescued and the bodies of six passengers were recovered as the search operation expanded in waters around the vessel's last known position.

The ferry was travelling from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province, officials said.

The vessel's captain had earlier reported rough seas with waves up to 10 feet before issuing a distress message, saying the ship was listing, said I Putu Sudayana, who heads the Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Office. Authorities later received information indicating the vessel had overturned and then sunk.