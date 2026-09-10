DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 10, 2026?

1. MK Stalin responds to CM Vijay's jaw gesture, recalls MISA agony

DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday broke his silence over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's "jaw gesture" in the Assembly regarding MISA remarks, recalling the severe physical abuse he endured in prison during Emergency.

2. TVK fields Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama for Madurantakam, Dharapuram bypolls

The ruling TVK on Thursday named former AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama as its candidates for the October 6 bypolls to Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies, respectively, fulfilling the assurance given to the two leaders when they resigned their Assembly seats and joined the party.

3. TVK gets state party status; ECI confirms ‘whistle’ symbol

The Election Commission of India has recognised Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as a state party in Tamil Nadu and confirmed the ‘whistle’ as its reserved election symbol, marking a significant institutional milestone for the party.

4. TVK MLA VS Babu admitted to ICU after breathing difficulty

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLA VS Babu was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital here on Thursday (September 10) after he developed breathing difficulty, sources said.

5. Madras HC dismisses PIL challenging Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Scheme tender

Observing that the low price quoted by the jewellers to supply gold for the TVK government’s ambitious Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram scheme was a business decision taken on the basis of their gold stocks and willingness to accept lower profit margins, the Madras High Court dismissed a PIL challenging the award of a tender to Joyalukkas India Limited and Kalyan Jewellers for supplying 4.41 lakh one-gram 22K gold rings under the scheme.

6. Death of tribal woman and newborn: Timber shop owner arrested

Police have arrested a timber shop owner near Kancheepuram after a pregnant Irular woman and her newborn baby died allegedly after she was prevented from getting medical treatment during her advanced stage of pregnancy over a Rs 20,000 debt.

7. Ajithkumar custodial death: 4 more cops, including DSP, remanded to judicial custody

A trial court on Thursday remanded four police personnel, including a former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), to judicial custody in connection with the custodial death of B. Ajithkumar at Madapuram in Sivaganga district.